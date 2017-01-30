Construction crews work on flood protection barriers on 18th Street...
Provincial officials weren't drawing direct parallels between this spring's flood risk in Westman with the devastating events of 2014 and 2011, but there are comparisons. On Monday, the province said the Souris River and Assiniboine River downstream of Brandon are set for "major overland flooding" this spring.
