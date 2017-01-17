http://www.topix.com/forum/ca/halton-hills-on...you are the first President ever to be at war every single day that you were in office
http://www.globalsecurity.org/military/ops/wh...
Conservative leadership candidates square off at Winnipeg forum
There are 3 comments on the CBC News story from 18 min ago, titled Conservative leadership candidates square off at Winnipeg forum. In it, CBC News reports that:
Lisa Raitt speaks at a Conservative Party of Canada leadership forum in Winnipeg, Thursday as Brad Trost and Deepak Obhrai, right, are seen in the background. Candidates for the Conservative party leadership squared off at a leadership forum on Thursday night that covered an array of issues ranging from carbon pricing to the role of the federal government with respect to Indigenous people to Canada's obligations to NATO.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBC News.
|
Acton, Canada
|
#2 6 hrs ago
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#3 3 hrs ago
congradulations Obama wrote:
you are the first President ever to be at war every single day that you were in office
http://www.globalsecurity.org/military/ops/wh ...
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#4 3 hrs ago
you are the first President ever to be at war every single day that you were in office
http://www.globalsecurity.org/military/ops/wh ...
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'A Dog's Purpose' Premiere Cancelled Following ...
|2 hr
|Torah TorahTorah
|3
|Driver slapped with nearly $240 ticket for driv...
|14 hr
|BOWMANs Slush Fund
|4
|Unsealed documents reveal sting operation meant...
|16 hr
|StayAwayYouPervs
|2
|Mayor follows through on pledge to back away fr...
|16 hr
|StayAwayYouPervs
|1
|John K. Samson, Winnipeg Ambassador
|Thu
|Old Millennia Tramp
|3
|There's no budget for snow? Fudge it
|Wed
|charlie
|4
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan 16
|Mount Royal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC