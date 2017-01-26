Concealed hatched found by police
A hatchet was found concealed inside the pants of a 23-year-old Brandon Man on Friday afternoon, during a police search of his person. The man was being arrested for allegedly attempting to cash a forged cheque at a financial institution in the 1000 block of Princess Avenue.
