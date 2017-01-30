Car crashes through Winnipeg restaurant for second time in six months
There are 1 comment on the GlobalNews story from Sunday, titled Car crashes through Winnipeg restaurant for second time in six months. In it, GlobalNews reports that:
The owner of Sonya's restaurant is looking to fix the giant hole left in his wall, after a car crashed through the building Saturday night. Viatislav Vodrazka was having a party at his small business on Henderson Highway when a car crashed the party, driving right into the building.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at GlobalNews.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 15 hrs ago
Viatislav Vodrazka ?!... Roosian Mob ?!
.
This is NO Coincidence !
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an...
|6 hr
|Hawaii Five-Hole
|11
|RCMP police HQ investigation doesn't preclude a...
|11 hr
|Bailey Katzenjammer
|2
|Winnipeg mosque won't lock house of God in wake...
|11 hr
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|Gotcha! School Kid Ambushes Trudeau [VIDEO]
|Sun
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|Sun
|Henry Standing Bear
|5
|Letters from 450 Winnipeg students prompt schoo...
|Jan 26
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|'Shame and Prejudice' explores historical treat...
|Jan 24
|useless pathetic ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC