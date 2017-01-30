There are on the GlobalNews story from Sunday, titled Car crashes through Winnipeg restaurant for second time in six months. In it, GlobalNews reports that:

The owner of Sonya's restaurant is looking to fix the giant hole left in his wall, after a car crashed through the building Saturday night. Viatislav Vodrazka was having a party at his small business on Henderson Highway when a car crashed the party, driving right into the building.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at GlobalNews.