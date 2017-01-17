Canadian pulse industry sets goals through 2025

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA Attempting to accelerate growth and generate significant new demand for pulses and pulse ingredients by 2025, the Pulse Canada board of directors said it has set a "25 by 2025 " target as part of the association's planning process and will now embark on an effort to unite the industry around the bold new goal. By setting a target of 25 by 2025, the industry said it will marshal its resources to create new demand in new-use categories for 25% of its productive capacity.

