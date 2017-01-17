Canadian pulse industry sets goals th...

Canadian pulse industry sets goals through 2025

Read more: World-Grain

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA Attempting to accelerate growth and generate significant new demand for pulses and pulse ingredients by 2025, the Pulse Canada board of directors said it has set a "25 by 2025 " target as part of the association's planning process and will now embark on an effort to unite the industry around the bold new goal. By setting a target of 25 by 2025, the industry said it will marshal its resources to create new demand in new-use categories for 25% of its productive capacity.

Manitoba

