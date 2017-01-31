Canada's response to a mosque massacre

Canada's response to a mosque massacre

There are 2 comments on the Christian Science Monitor story from 19 hrs ago, titled Canada's response to a mosque massacre. In it, Christian Science Monitor reports that:

The killing of six Muslims in Quebec brought vigils, prayers, and other moments of solidarity between mosques and churches. This reaction often plays out worldwide because houses of worship find common purpose against acts of hate.

DEPORT AMERICANS

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 5 hrs ago
WHITE DATELESS CRACKER LOSER was the SHOOTER !

We Must DEPORT these Second Amendment Sammys !
Jock Parisol - Blockhead

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 4 hrs ago
Andre Bissonette sounds like a French-Canadian Name !

It was those Dammed Immigrants that Voted Me Out !
Manitoba

