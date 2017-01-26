Canadaa s oat acres look to rise in 2017

Canadaa s oat acres look to rise in 2017

Chicago Board of Trade oat futures have climbed sharply higher over the past month, but are still trading at a discount to the relatively steady cash market. Some U.S. mills are paying more than others, but the Canadian prices are generally in the $3.50-$3.60 per bushel area in Manitoba, and $3-$3.10 in Saskatchewan, according to Ryan McKnight of Linear Grain at Carman, Man.

Manitoba

