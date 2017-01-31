Brandon Man Shoplifted Two Days In A Row
Brandon police say the 23-year-old suspect stole from a business in the 1600-block of 18th Street on December 4th, and then again on December 5th. Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting.
