Brandon Man Had Hidden Hatchet
On Friday afternoon police arrested a 23-year-old Brandon man for attempting to cash a forged cheque at a financial institution on the 1000 block of Princess Ave. When police searched the man they found a hatchet concealed inside of his pants. He was released from custody to appear in court on March 27th.
