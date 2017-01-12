Bluedrop Signs Over $5.5M Contract as Part of CFTS Program
Bluedrop will deliver a Bell 206 Level 7 Flight Training Device for training Helicopter pilots in the Royal Canadian Air Force )--Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc. through its subsidiary Bluedrop Training & Simulation Inc.,has received a contract of over $5.5M from KF Aerospace Defence Programs, operators of the Canadian Forces flight training program in Southport, Manitoba, to deliver a new Bell 206 Level 7 Flight Training Device for the Contracted Flying Training and Support Program. This new Level 7 FTD will provide the helicopter pilots with the most up to date flight training simulator available, equipped with a 220 deg.
