Arson call leads police to stumble upon charred construction documents in Caspian warehouse

Winnipeg police responding to a suspicious fire in a Transcona industrial building made an unusual discovery - boxes of scorched documents that the RCMP later scooped up as part of their fraud investigation into Canada Post's Winnipeg mail-processing plant. On a rainy Sunday in June 2016, Winnipeg firefighters responded to reports of smoke inside a mostly vacant, 150,000-square-foot Regent Avenue building that once served as a sales outlet for Canada One RV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.