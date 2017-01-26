Arson call leads police to stumble upon charred construction documents in Caspian warehouse
Winnipeg police responding to a suspicious fire in a Transcona industrial building made an unusual discovery - boxes of scorched documents that the RCMP later scooped up as part of their fraud investigation into Canada Post's Winnipeg mail-processing plant. On a rainy Sunday in June 2016, Winnipeg firefighters responded to reports of smoke inside a mostly vacant, 150,000-square-foot Regent Avenue building that once served as a sales outlet for Canada One RV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Packed house at prime minister's forum in Winnipeg
|14 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Letters from 450 Winnipeg students prompt schoo...
|23 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|'Shame and Prejudice' explores historical treat...
|Jan 24
|useless pathetic ...
|2
|Union asks PM to reject advice to relax anti-du...
|Jan 23
|Bad Homber Wallers
|1
|Waitress moved to tears after receiving $1,000 ...
|Jan 22
|Revel
|1
|Where to grab comfort food during the cold Winn...
|Jan 22
|Granny
|1
|Police ask for witnesses after woman hit by sid...
|Jan 22
|Granny Clampett
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC