a Shame and Prejudicea explores historical treatment of Canadaa s indigenous peoples

With celebrations underway for Canada's sesquicentennial, Kent Monkman is focusing a critical lens on the country's treatment of indigenous peoples over the last 150 years. Monkman, who is of Cree ancestry, was approached more than two years ago by University of Toronto Art Centre director Barbara Fisher to create an exhibition reflective of the indigenous experience during that period.

