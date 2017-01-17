'A Dog's Purpose' Premiere Cancelled ...

'A Dog's Purpose' Premiere Cancelled Following Disturbing Video

There are 5 comments on the My Manitoba.com story from Friday, titled 'A Dog's Purpose' Premiere Cancelled Following Disturbing Video. In it, My Manitoba.com reports that:

Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures have decided to scrap Saturday's premiere for ' A Dog's Purpose ' after shocking video footage - shot in Winnipeg in 2015 - left viewers quite disturbed. A short video clip showing a German Shepherd being forced into raging waters during the filming of a river scene, surfaced just days ago, prompting a huge response from the general public regarding animal cruelty and the boycott the film altogether.

plopmasters pastrami

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Yesterday
SUE the Posters of the Video ASAP.
I heard an Interview with a Handler ..
The Dog just did not Man Up for the Job !
Its a dog

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 Yesterday
Useless German Shepard. Idiot dog addicts. That movie has DUD written all over it.
Torah TorahTorah

Winnipeg, Canada

#3 23 hrs ago
Amblin entertaonment.
Steven Spielberg eh?
Juden hate German Sheppard's.

Germans Shepard Juice

Winnipeg, Canada

#4 9 hrs ago
Its a dog wrote:
Useless German Shepard. Idiot dog addicts. That movie has DUD written all over it.
Dog Addiction is Increasing in Winnipeg !.. Fentanyls are Popular.

chugs are still pos

Winnipeg, Canada

#5 7 hrs ago
Its a dog wrote:
Useless German Shepard. Idiot dog addicts. That movie has DUD written all over it.
should of used a chug, if one drowned you could get another. win-win

