'A Dog's Purpose' Premiere Cancelled Following Disturbing Video
There are 5 comments on the My Manitoba.com story from Friday, titled 'A Dog's Purpose' Premiere Cancelled Following Disturbing Video. In it, My Manitoba.com reports that:
Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures have decided to scrap Saturday's premiere for ' A Dog's Purpose ' after shocking video footage - shot in Winnipeg in 2015 - left viewers quite disturbed. A short video clip showing a German Shepherd being forced into raging waters during the filming of a river scene, surfaced just days ago, prompting a huge response from the general public regarding animal cruelty and the boycott the film altogether.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 Yesterday
SUE the Posters of the Video ASAP.
I heard an Interview with a Handler ..
The Dog just did not Man Up for the Job !
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#2 Yesterday
Useless German Shepard. Idiot dog addicts. That movie has DUD written all over it.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#3 23 hrs ago
Amblin entertaonment.
Steven Spielberg eh?
Juden hate German Sheppard's.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#4 9 hrs ago
Dog Addiction is Increasing in Winnipeg !.. Fentanyls are Popular.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#5 7 hrs ago
should of used a chug, if one drowned you could get another. win-win
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police ask for witnesses after woman hit by sid...
|9 hr
|ABDICATE RESPONSI...
|1
|Conservative leadership candidates square off a...
|Fri
|doomedtrump
|3
|Driver slapped with nearly $240 ticket for driv...
|Fri
|BOWMANs Slush Fund
|4
|Unsealed documents reveal sting operation meant...
|Fri
|StayAwayYouPervs
|2
|Mayor follows through on pledge to back away fr...
|Fri
|StayAwayYouPervs
|1
|John K. Samson, Winnipeg Ambassador
|Jan 19
|Old Millennia Tramp
|3
|There's no budget for snow? Fudge it
|Jan 18
|charlie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC