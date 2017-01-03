32-Year-Old Man Missing From Selkirk, Manitoba
Kadlak is considered a vulnerable person, and the RCMP is askign for the assistance of the public in finding him. If you have any information that can help locate Kadlak, contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES .
