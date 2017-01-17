2 charged in connection to 26 downtown Winnipeg robberies

A man and woman are charged with 26 counts of break and enter and 28 counts of possessing break-in instruments. WINNIPEG - Two people are facing charges after a rash of downtown robberies that resulted in more than $57,000 in damage and stolen items Over the past two months there was a string of robberies in Winnipeg's core area, police said in a media release sent Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.