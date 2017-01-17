2 charged in connection to 26 downtown Winnipeg robberies
A man and woman are charged with 26 counts of break and enter and 28 counts of possessing break-in instruments. WINNIPEG - Two people are facing charges after a rash of downtown robberies that resulted in more than $57,000 in damage and stolen items Over the past two months there was a string of robberies in Winnipeg's core area, police said in a media release sent Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|There's no budget for snow? Fudge it
|8 hr
|Glen Murray Mayor
|2
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|19 hr
|Mount Royal
|4
|FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada
|Mon
|PILASTER PIN-UPS
|6
|Manitoba premier cites family relationships in ...
|Sun
|FAMILY VALUES
|2
|Ghanaian community in Winnipeg comes together t...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for...
|Jan 14
|I Forgot My Shoes
|1
|Ghanaian community comes together to support fr...
|Jan 13
|POSTED in NEW YORK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC