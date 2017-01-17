2 charged in connection to 26 downtow...

2 charged in connection to 26 downtown Winnipeg robberies

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

A man and woman are charged with 26 counts of break and enter and 28 counts of possessing break-in instruments. WINNIPEG - Two people are facing charges after a rash of downtown robberies that resulted in more than $57,000 in damage and stolen items Over the past two months there was a string of robberies in Winnipeg's core area, police said in a media release sent Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News There's no budget for snow? Fudge it 8 hr Glen Murray Mayor 2
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... 19 hr Mount Royal 4
News FAQ: How refugee claimants seek asylum in Canada Mon PILASTER PIN-UPS 6
News Manitoba premier cites family relationships in ... Sun FAMILY VALUES 2
News Ghanaian community in Winnipeg comes together t... Jan 14 I Forgot My Shoes 1
News What a blood plasma-for-profit clinic means for... Jan 14 I Forgot My Shoes 1
News Ghanaian community comes together to support fr... Jan 13 POSTED in NEW YORK 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,520 • Total comments across all topics: 277,999,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC