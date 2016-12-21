Year in review: 10 stories that moved Manitobans in 2016
A heartbreaking end to a missing Manitoba toddler, a growing opioid crisis across the city and a look at a North End grass roots movement that has since turned into a nationally recognized search group. As 2016 comes to a close here is a look back at ten of Manitoba's biggest news stories of the year: Hundreds of volunteers joined police in scouring the area near the family farm, about 120 kilometres west of Winnipeg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|Fri
|Randy Cummings
|4
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Fri
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Governments face wave of lawsuits for prison in...
|Fri
|Pip in Lock-Up
|2
|'Right now we are trapped': Winnipegger frustra...
|Fri
|Coopers Mom Speaks
|1
|From Bell's MTS acquisition to Freedom Road, bi...
|Thu
|FILMON Fired the ...
|1
|Joanne Pollock Releases Musical Ode to Winnipeg...
|Thu
|Rocky Pollock
|1
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec 27
|Sir Real
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC