Woman in critical condition after being hit by truck in East Kildonan
A pedestrian is still in hospital in critical condition after she was hit while crossing Henderson Highway on Sunday. A woman who was hit by a truck in East Kildonan on Sunday around noon remains in critical condition, says Winnipeg police.
