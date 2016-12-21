Winnipeggers urged to stay home, off snow-clogged streets
About 25 centimetres of snow fell in Winnipeg as part of a winter storm that began on Sunday and continued into Monday morning. A number of provincial highways have been closed due to unsafe conditions including poor visibility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grant Avenue at Thurso Street: a speeding ticke...
|18 hr
|black power
|16
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|Sun
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|Drug charges laid in connection to 2 overdoses ...
|Dec 23
|edWin
|3
|$2.1M spent on maintaining flood evacuee villag...
|Dec 22
|chugs are still pos
|2
|Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale
|Dec 22
|FILMON Privateere...
|1
|Jewish community brings Yazidis fleeing IS brut...
|Dec 22
|China Mahjongg - ...
|1
|It's feeling a lot like Christmas at Morberg Ho...
|Dec 20
|Kevins Chief Back...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC