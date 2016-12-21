Winnipeg records 2nd homicide in 2 days

Police are on the scene of a homicide on Kennedy Street, between Sargent and Cumberland avenues, in Winnipeg's Central Park neighbourhood. There is little information at this point, but police say it happened on Kennedy Street, between Sargent and Cumberland avenues, in the Central Park neighbourhood.

