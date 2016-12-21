Vote: Manitoba's best backyard skating rink
As the snow continues to pile up throughout the province, Manitobans are lacing up their skates and making the most out of winter . On Dec. 21 Global News brought you the story about a North Kildonan family that spent months creating an epic backyard rink, with a scoreboard, lights and fire pit to stay warm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Bell's MTS acquisition to Freedom Road, bi...
|14 hr
|FILMON Fired the ...
|1
|Joanne Pollock Releases Musical Ode to Winnipeg...
|14 hr
|Rocky Pollock
|1
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec 27
|Sir Real
|1
|Grant Avenue at Thurso Street: a speeding ticke...
|Dec 26
|black power
|19
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|Dec 25
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|Drug charges laid in connection to 2 overdoses ...
|Dec 23
|edWin
|3
|$2.1M spent on maintaining flood evacuee villag...
|Dec 22
|chugs are still pos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC