Throat singer, children's storyteller...

Throat singer, children's storyteller, among new Order of Canada recipients

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Brandon Sun

As Canada enters a year marked by national birthday celebrations and the beginnings of an inquiry into the country's past, sordid treatment of its indigenous peoples, Nunavut-based throat singer Tanya Tagaq Gillis hopes her music will open minds and lead to change. So far, though, she's been confronted by some closed ones - people who send her hate mail over how her art form breaks from tradition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guess Who's coming to casino Dec 30 Randy Cummings 4
News Angry with your airline service? Start recording Dec 30 JTF in Leduc 1
News Governments face wave of lawsuits for prison in... Dec 30 Pip in Lock-Up 2
News 'Right now we are trapped': Winnipegger frustra... Dec 30 Coopers Mom Speaks 1
News From Bell's MTS acquisition to Freedom Road, bi... Dec 29 FILMON Fired the ... 1
News Joanne Pollock Releases Musical Ode to Winnipeg... Dec 29 Rocky Pollock 1
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec 27 Sir Real 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,539 • Total comments across all topics: 277,532,717

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC