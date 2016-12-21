The MMIW inquiry begins in 2017. Vict...

The MMIW inquiry begins in 2017. Victims' families want answers.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: MacLeans

As a federal inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls ramps up, families who've lost faith in police search for answers themselves Bernice Catcheway holds a phone with a photo of her daughter Jennifer, who went missing six years ago, at an unveiling ceremony of a monument honouring Manitoba's missing and murdered women and girls in Winnipeg, Tuesday, August 12, 2014. When Jennifer Catcheway went missing in 2008, her mom, Bernice, was told by the RCMP officer to whom she'd reported it that she should give it a week-her daughter was probably just out on a bender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grant Avenue at Thurso Street: a speeding ticke... 1 hr The Dominant Poster 9
News Guess Who's coming to casino 11 hr Bachman and Assoc... 1
News Drug charges laid in connection to 2 overdoses ... Fri edWin 3
News $2.1M spent on maintaining flood evacuee villag... Thu chugs are still pos 2
News Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale Thu FILMON Privateere... 1
News Jewish community brings Yazidis fleeing IS brut... Thu China Mahjongg - ... 1
News It's feeling a lot like Christmas at Morberg Ho... Dec 20 Kevins Chief Back... 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,063 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,618

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC