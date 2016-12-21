The MMIW inquiry begins in 2017. Victims' families want answers.
As a federal inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls ramps up, families who've lost faith in police search for answers themselves Bernice Catcheway holds a phone with a photo of her daughter Jennifer, who went missing six years ago, at an unveiling ceremony of a monument honouring Manitoba's missing and murdered women and girls in Winnipeg, Tuesday, August 12, 2014. When Jennifer Catcheway went missing in 2008, her mom, Bernice, was told by the RCMP officer to whom she'd reported it that she should give it a week-her daughter was probably just out on a bender.
