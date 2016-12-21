Steinbach prejudice and Pride among key moments of 2016 for Manitoba LGBT community
Thousands of people took part in Steinbach's first Pride parade in July, but many local public officials, including the mayor, MLA and MP, did not attend. Three simple words tweeted out by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Manitoba's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community sum up what got them through the good, the bad and the ugly in 2016.
