Several thousand without power in Winnipeg, Headingley, Man.
Manitoba Hydro says a downed power line in a farmer's field near Headingley is the source of the outage. Owen said crews are trying to get to the field to restore power, but there's no estimate yet of when it could turn back on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grant Avenue at Thurso Street: a speeding ticke...
|2 hr
|black power
|19
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|Sun
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|Drug charges laid in connection to 2 overdoses ...
|Dec 23
|edWin
|3
|$2.1M spent on maintaining flood evacuee villag...
|Dec 22
|chugs are still pos
|2
|Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale
|Dec 22
|FILMON Privateere...
|1
|Jewish community brings Yazidis fleeing IS brut...
|Dec 22
|China Mahjongg - ...
|1
|It's feeling a lot like Christmas at Morberg Ho...
|Dec 20
|Kevins Chief Back...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC