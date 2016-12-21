'Right now we are trapped': Winnipegger frustrated sidewalks not cleared after blizzard
One Winnipeg woman feels trapped inside her house as city crews haven't cleared the sidewalks in front of her apartment after the weekend blizzard. Tracey Nemeth and her two sons can't walk to the bus stop or to the grocery store.
