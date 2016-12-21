Public's pot interest puts Tories in a pickle
So let's say you're a Conservative politician based in Manitoba -a provincial or federal - and you see the results of a Probe Research poll published this week that suggests nearly a quarter of Manitobans would be willing to try marijuana, should the federal Liberal government make the substance legal across the country. It's a difficult situation for federal Conservatives to find themselves in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Bell's MTS acquisition to Freedom Road, bi...
|2 hr
|FILMON Fired the ...
|1
|Joanne Pollock Releases Musical Ode to Winnipeg...
|2 hr
|Rocky Pollock
|1
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Tue
|Sir Real
|1
|Grant Avenue at Thurso Street: a speeding ticke...
|Mon
|black power
|19
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|Dec 25
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|Drug charges laid in connection to 2 overdoses ...
|Dec 23
|edWin
|3
|$2.1M spent on maintaining flood evacuee villag...
|Dec 22
|chugs are still pos
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC