Province Supports Northern Manitoba Employment Program
The provincial government is providing support to help unemployed or underemployed individuals in northern Manitoba work toward certification as heavy-duty technicians, agricultural equipment technicians, and truck and transport mechanics, Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart announced this week. "Our government is helping Manitobans get the training and experience needed to access rewarding, high-quality employment," said Wishart.
