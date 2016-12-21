President Donald Trump turns off Canadian travellers: poll
A new poll by Probe Research finds that 29 per cent of Manitobans will likely not travel to the United States under after the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump. A new poll by Probe Research and the Winnipeg Free Press shows about 29 per cent of Manitobans, or roughly 200,000 people, will avoid travel to the United States after Trump is sworn in as president on Jan. 20, 2017.
