Police say pilot on Canadian airline found passed out drunk in cockpit
Canadian police have charged a pilot for Sunwing Airlines with impairment after he was allegedly found passed out in his seat before takeoff early Saturday. Police said the pilot boarded the Boeing 737 with 99 passengers and six crew members in Calgary, Alberta, for a flight that was scheduled to make stops in Regina, Saskatchewan, and Winnipeg, Manitoba, before continuing on to Cancun, Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|Dec 30
|Randy Cummings
|4
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Governments face wave of lawsuits for prison in...
|Dec 30
|Pip in Lock-Up
|2
|'Right now we are trapped': Winnipegger frustra...
|Dec 30
|Coopers Mom Speaks
|1
|From Bell's MTS acquisition to Freedom Road, bi...
|Dec 29
|FILMON Fired the ...
|1
|Joanne Pollock Releases Musical Ode to Winnipeg...
|Dec 29
|Rocky Pollock
|1
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec 27
|Sir Real
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC