Planning wheels start rolling on eastern expansion of Winnipeg rapid transit
The study for the eastern rapid transit corridor will include a review of road network improvements, an extension to Stadacona Avenue and upgrades or modifications to the Louise Bridge. The city announced on Thursday that MMM Group has been chosen to examine possible routes for a corridor connecting east Winnipeg with downtown.
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grant Avenue at Thurso Street: a speeding ticke...
|5 hr
|Sure Black Lives ...
|15
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|9 hr
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|Drug charges laid in connection to 2 overdoses ...
|Fri
|edWin
|3
|$2.1M spent on maintaining flood evacuee villag...
|Dec 22
|chugs are still pos
|2
|Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale
|Dec 22
|FILMON Privateere...
|1
|Jewish community brings Yazidis fleeing IS brut...
|Dec 22
|China Mahjongg - ...
|1
|It's feeling a lot like Christmas at Morberg Ho...
|Dec 20
|Kevins Chief Back...
|2
