Pepe Le Pew's lessons for politics from Gimli's skunk-whispering mayor
A lot of mayors in Canada have jobs outside of politics, but there's only one who calls himself "The Skunk Whisperer." When there's a problem with Pepe Le Pew in Manitoba's Interlake area, people call Gimli Mayor Randy Woroniuk.
