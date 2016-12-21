Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorable I-Team stories from 2016
Crystal Taillefer looks under her hood after the I-Team told her about a recall on her car. The team's investigation found one in six cars in Canada are part of an open recall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grant Avenue at Thurso Street: a speeding ticke...
|9 hr
|black power
|16
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|Sun
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|Drug charges laid in connection to 2 overdoses ...
|Dec 23
|edWin
|3
|$2.1M spent on maintaining flood evacuee villag...
|Dec 22
|chugs are still pos
|2
|Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale
|Dec 22
|FILMON Privateere...
|1
|Jewish community brings Yazidis fleeing IS brut...
|Dec 22
|China Mahjongg - ...
|1
|It's feeling a lot like Christmas at Morberg Ho...
|Dec 20
|Kevins Chief Back...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC