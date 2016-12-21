Mixed reaction locally for news of MT...

Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale

There are 1 comment on the Brandon Sun story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:

"I think it's too big a corporation and prices will go up," said Terry Teetaert - one of several people who responded to the Brandon Sun's random survey of people in the city's downtown core on Tuesday. "The most money wins, what can you do?" said a respondent who answered only to the name Dave.

FILMON Privateered MTS

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Thursday
FILMON PRIVATEERED MTS as Premier ..
Then QUIT Politics
To Get
A SEAT on the BOARD of MTS !
What a Crook !
Funny how it is worth Billions now.
HE said it was worthless when HE sold it off to His Friends !
Manitoba

