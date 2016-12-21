Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale
There are 1 comment on the Brandon Sun story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:
"I think it's too big a corporation and prices will go up," said Terry Teetaert - one of several people who responded to the Brandon Sun's random survey of people in the city's downtown core on Tuesday. "The most money wins, what can you do?" said a respondent who answered only to the name Dave.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 Thursday
FILMON PRIVATEERED MTS as Premier ..
Then QUIT Politics
To Get
A SEAT on the BOARD of MTS !
What a Crook !
Funny how it is worth Billions now.
HE said it was worthless when HE sold it off to His Friends !
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grant Avenue at Thurso Street: a speeding ticke...
|2 hr
|The Dominant Poster
|9
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|11 hr
|Bachman and Assoc...
|1
|Drug charges laid in connection to 2 overdoses ...
|Fri
|edWin
|3
|$2.1M spent on maintaining flood evacuee villag...
|Thu
|chugs are still pos
|2
|Jewish community brings Yazidis fleeing IS brut...
|Thu
|China Mahjongg - ...
|1
|It's feeling a lot like Christmas at Morberg Ho...
|Dec 20
|Kevins Chief Back...
|2
|Truth and reconciliation centre in Winnipeg to ...
|Dec 20
|Residential Schooled
|19
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC