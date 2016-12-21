Manitoba mother wins bottle feeding dispute with City of Steinbach
A Manitoba mother has won her fight with the City of Steinbach over bottle feeding her infant son near a public pool. She was told to leave the pool viewing area at the Steinbach Aquatic Centre for feeding her eight-month-old son Kolby from a plastic bottle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grant Avenue at Thurso Street: a speeding ticke...
|5 hr
|Sure Black Lives ...
|15
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|9 hr
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|Drug charges laid in connection to 2 overdoses ...
|Fri
|edWin
|3
|$2.1M spent on maintaining flood evacuee villag...
|Dec 22
|chugs are still pos
|2
|Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale
|Dec 22
|FILMON Privateere...
|1
|Jewish community brings Yazidis fleeing IS brut...
|Dec 22
|China Mahjongg - ...
|1
|It's feeling a lot like Christmas at Morberg Ho...
|Dec 20
|Kevins Chief Back...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC