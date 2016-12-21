Manitoba Clean Environment New Appointee's
Four new members have been appointed to the Manitoba Clean Environment Commission, Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox announced this week. "The Manitoba Clean Environment Commission plays an integral role in informing our government on matters related to environmental issues and licensing," said Cox.
