Local craft beer aficionados bemoan loss of provincial fund
Hopes of a brewery coming to Brandon are fading, especially after a planned capital funding project was recently poured down the drain. The Manitoba Craft Liquor Opportunity Fund - a project aimed at helping local craft brewers get a head start in the industry - has been cancelled, according to a letter distributed to about 30 brewers by Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries.
