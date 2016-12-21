Joanne Pollock Releases Musical Ode t...

Joanne Pollock Releases Musical Ode to Winnipeg in Winter

There are 1 comment on the My Manitoba.com story from 20 hrs ago, titled Joanne Pollock Releases Musical Ode to Winnipeg in Winter. In it, My Manitoba.com reports that:

Winnipeg, MB. - Joanne Pollock is a producer, Venetian Snares collaborator and one half of the band Poemss.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rocky Pollock

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 22 hrs ago
I Thought Her Name was .. NATALIE POLLOCK !
You Know ..
The Girl with the Great Big .. Brother !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guess Who's coming to casino 4 hr Randy Cummings 4
News Angry with your airline service? Start recording 4 hr JTF in Leduc 1
News Governments face wave of lawsuits for prison in... 5 hr Pip in Lock-Up 2
News 'Right now we are trapped': Winnipegger frustra... 5 hr Coopers Mom Speaks 1
News From Bell's MTS acquisition to Freedom Road, bi... 22 hr FILMON Fired the ... 1
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec 27 Sir Real 1
News Grant Avenue at Thurso Street: a speeding ticke... Dec 26 black power 19
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,764 • Total comments across all topics: 277,458,284

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC