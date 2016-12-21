Hydro Outage In St. Norbert

Hydro Outage In St. Norbert

A power outage in the St. Norbert area of Winnipeg occurred about 6:15 a.m. Boxing Day morning when a snow plow inadvertently struck a transformer pole in behind Foodland on Pembina Highway. About 1660 customers have been affected.

Manitoba

