Hydro Outage In St. Norbert
A power outage in the St. Norbert area of Winnipeg occurred about 6:15 a.m. Boxing Day morning when a snow plow inadvertently struck a transformer pole in behind Foodland on Pembina Highway. About 1660 customers have been affected.
