There are 15 comments on the CBC News story from Yesterday, titled Grant Avenue at Thurso Street: a speeding ticket magnet for bus drivers.

This stretch of road on Grant Avenue, near Thurso Street is where Winnipeg Transit bus drivers get the most speeding tickets. Winnipeg's fleet of 585 buses collectively cover more than 29 million kilometres on city streets each year, but for some reason drivers keep getting dinged with speeding tickets at one location in particular.

CASH GRAB CITY

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Yesterday
BUSES should be Allowed to Go Faster than Regular Traffic !
.
ANOTHER CASH GRAB from TRANSIT FARES to The CITY !
.
We NEED a New Political Party to KILL the CASH GRABS !

Shut Down Winnipeg Parking Authority !

Judged:

1

1

1

CBC Gey Agenda Ludlum

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 Yesterday
Judged:

1

1

1

GREEN CASH PARTY

Winnipeg, Canada

#3 Yesterday
Maybe WE can get on this Issue !

Judged:

1

1

1

Little Boy in Etobicoke

Winnipeg, Canada

#4 Yesterday
WHAT PART of RAPID TRANSIT do You NOT GET .. Winnipeg ?!
.
You Stupid Jerks at City Hall !
You are Working Against Bus Rapid Transit for an Easy CASH GRAB !
FIRE the Bureaucracy at Winnipeg Parking Authority !
CBC ..
Find Out WHO got a Bonus for THIS Idea !

Judged:

2

1

1

Pink Flamingo Special

Winnipeg, Canada

#5 Yesterday
Study coming on rapid transit for east Winnipeg
.
http://www.winnipegsun.com/2016/12/22/study-c...
.
PINK FLAMINGO SPECIAL Coming to Winnipeg !

Judged:

1

1

1

Pip

Calgary, Canada

#6 Yesterday
Please, David. Can you stop using so many handles. You destroy threads this way.

Judged:

2

1

1

David Cottu the Great

Winnipeg, Canada

#7 Yesterday
Pip wrote:
Please, David. Can you stop using so many handles.
You destroy threads this way.
Pip .. Many People use My Computer Farm now.
Sometimes ..
Topix Interferes with the Posts !
So ..
We ALL just " Keep On Posting " till the Post shows Up !
I have LOTS of Time and TONS of Friends.
So .. Every Time Topix Interferes .. Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha !

One More Time .. DON'T LIKE ... DON'T READ !.. Simple .. Like You !

Judged:

1

1

1

we all know

Winnipeg, Canada

#8 Yesterday
David Cottu the Great wrote:
<quoted text>
Pip .. Many People use My Computer Farm now.
Sometimes ..
Topix Interferes with the Posts !
So ..
We ALL just " Keep On Posting " till the Post shows Up !
I have LOTS of Time and TONS of Friends.
So .. Every Time Topix Interferes .. Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha !

One More Time .. DON'T LIKE ... DON'T READ !.. Simple .. Like You !
psycho, plain & simple. Tons of friends ? yea, right. You wish.

Judged:

1

1

1

The Dominant Poster

Winnipeg, Canada

#9 Yesterday
we all know wrote:
<quoted text>psycho, plain & simple. Tons of friends ? yea, right. You wish.
One More Time .. DON'T LIKE ... DON'T READ !.. Simple .. Like You !

Judged:

1

1

1

black power

Stone Mountain, GA

#10 19 hrs ago
Colors lives matters B.P
Black Panther Revival

Winnipeg, Canada

#11 9 hrs ago
black power wrote:
Colors lives matters B.P
Don't Be So Cryptic ..
REVIVE the Black Panthers Movement !
black power

Stone Mountain, GA

#12 8 hrs ago
Black Panther Revival wrote:
<quoted text>Don't Be So Cryptic ..
REVIVE the Black Panthers Movement !
What do you mean

Judged:

1

1

1

Stoned Mountain Georgia

Winnipeg, Canada

#13 7 hrs ago
black power wrote:
<quoted text>What do you mean
Google " Black Panther Movement " .. " Malcolm X " .. " Martin Luthor King "
Read Your Explanations there !
Then get back to me.

This Bus Ticketing Crap MUST be Stopped !.. JUST a CASH GRAB !
Taking Transit Money for General Revenues !
black power

Stone Mountain, GA

#14 6 hrs ago
Stoned Mountain Georgia wrote:
<quoted text>Google " Black Panther Movement " .. " Malcolm X " .. " Martin Luthor King "
Read Your Explanations there !
Then get back to me.

This Bus Ticketing Crap MUST be Stopped !.. JUST a CASH GRAB !
Taking Transit Money for General Revenues !
What are you text about help me out COLORS Lives Matters B.P
Sure Black Lives Matter

Winnipeg, Canada

#15 5 hrs ago
black power wrote:
<quoted text>
What are you text about help me out COLORS Lives Matters B.P
Read the Topic .. black power !
It is about Bus Drivers getting Tickets for Speeding.
