Grant Avenue at Thurso Street: a speeding ticket magnet for bus drivers
There are 15 comments on the CBC News story from Yesterday, titled Grant Avenue at Thurso Street: a speeding ticket magnet for bus drivers. In it, CBC News reports that:
This stretch of road on Grant Avenue, near Thurso Street is where Winnipeg Transit bus drivers get the most speeding tickets. Winnipeg's fleet of 585 buses collectively cover more than 29 million kilometres on city streets each year, but for some reason drivers keep getting dinged with speeding tickets at one location in particular.
Winnipeg, Canada
#1 Yesterday
BUSES should be Allowed to Go Faster than Regular Traffic !
ANOTHER CASH GRAB from TRANSIT FARES to The CITY !
We NEED a New Political Party to KILL the CASH GRABS !
Shut Down Winnipeg Parking Authority !
Winnipeg, Canada
#2 Yesterday
Winnipeg, Canada
#3 Yesterday
Maybe WE can get on this Issue !
Winnipeg, Canada
#4 Yesterday
WHAT PART of RAPID TRANSIT do You NOT GET .. Winnipeg ?!
You Stupid Jerks at City Hall !
You are Working Against Bus Rapid Transit for an Easy CASH GRAB !
FIRE the Bureaucracy at Winnipeg Parking Authority !
CBC ..
Find Out WHO got a Bonus for THIS Idea !
Winnipeg, Canada
#5 Yesterday
Study coming on rapid transit for east Winnipeg
http://www.winnipegsun.com/2016/12/22/study-c...
PINK FLAMINGO SPECIAL Coming to Winnipeg !
Calgary, Canada
#6 Yesterday
Please, David. Can you stop using so many handles. You destroy threads this way.
Winnipeg, Canada
#7 Yesterday
Pip .. Many People use My Computer Farm now.
Sometimes ..
Topix Interferes with the Posts !
We ALL just " Keep On Posting " till the Post shows Up !
I have LOTS of Time and TONS of Friends.
So .. Every Time Topix Interferes .. Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha !
One More Time .. DON'T LIKE ... DON'T READ !.. Simple .. Like You !
Winnipeg, Canada
#8 Yesterday
psycho, plain & simple. Tons of friends ? yea, right. You wish.
Winnipeg, Canada
#9 Yesterday
One More Time .. DON'T LIKE ... DON'T READ !.. Simple .. Like You !
#10 19 hrs ago
Colors lives matters B.P
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#11 9 hrs ago
Don't Be So Cryptic ..
REVIVE the Black Panthers Movement !
#12 8 hrs ago
What do you mean
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#13 7 hrs ago
Google " Black Panther Movement " .. " Malcolm X " .. " Martin Luthor King "
Read Your Explanations there !
Then get back to me.
This Bus Ticketing Crap MUST be Stopped !.. JUST a CASH GRAB !
Taking Transit Money for General Revenues !
#14 6 hrs ago
What are you text about help me out COLORS Lives Matters B.P
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#15 5 hrs ago
Read the Topic .. black power !
It is about Bus Drivers getting Tickets for Speeding.
