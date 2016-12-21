From Bell's MTS acquisition to Freedom Road, big things are in store for Manitoba in 2017
The 2017 Canada Summer Games, the start of construction of the WAG's Inuit Art Centre and the first testimony in the missing and murdered Indigenous women inquiry will all be stories to watch in Manitoba next year. 2016 certainly was a big year in Manitoba politics, with the Progressive Conservatives taking the reins and pushing the NDP government out after four consecutive terms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Tue
|Sir Real
|1
|Grant Avenue at Thurso Street: a speeding ticke...
|Mon
|black power
|19
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|Dec 25
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|Drug charges laid in connection to 2 overdoses ...
|Dec 23
|edWin
|3
|$2.1M spent on maintaining flood evacuee villag...
|Dec 22
|chugs are still pos
|2
|Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale
|Dec 22
|FILMON Privateere...
|1
|Jewish community brings Yazidis fleeing IS brut...
|Dec 22
|China Mahjongg - ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC