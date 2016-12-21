Finley took flight from a young age
Plans for the 75th anniversary celebration of Brandon's 82 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron have sparked the interest of Brandon resident, Ron Finley, who is an alumnus of the squadron from 1945. Upon reading about the celebration in the Brandon Sun earlier this fall, Finley contacted the journalist to share his memories of his graduation day 72 years ago when he, and his fellow air cadets, acquired their gliding licenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|14 hr
|Randy Cummings
|4
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|14 hr
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Governments face wave of lawsuits for prison in...
|14 hr
|Pip in Lock-Up
|2
|'Right now we are trapped': Winnipegger frustra...
|14 hr
|Coopers Mom Speaks
|1
|From Bell's MTS acquisition to Freedom Road, bi...
|Thu
|FILMON Fired the ...
|1
|Joanne Pollock Releases Musical Ode to Winnipeg...
|Thu
|Rocky Pollock
|1
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec 27
|Sir Real
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC