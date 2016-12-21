Finley took flight from a young age

Plans for the 75th anniversary celebration of Brandon's 82 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron have sparked the interest of Brandon resident, Ron Finley, who is an alumnus of the squadron from 1945. Upon reading about the celebration in the Brandon Sun earlier this fall, Finley contacted the journalist to share his memories of his graduation day 72 years ago when he, and his fellow air cadets, acquired their gliding licenses.

