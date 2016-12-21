Exhausted from shovelling? Sorry, another storm's headed to southern Manitoba
Winnipeggers have already had more than 70 cm of snow so far this December, thanks to a powerful Colorado low that brought blizzard-like conditions on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, and another storm that dumped a heavy load of snow on Dec. 6. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement that covers nearly the entire southern half of the province, from Swan River to the U.S. border. An Alberta clipper is expected to barge in on Friday, bringing 10 to 15 centimetres of snow and strong northwest winds that will combine to create poor visibility.
