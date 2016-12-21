Driver fined more than $2K - Sfor spa...

Driver fined more than $2K - Sfor spate of violations

For a long list of Highway Traffic Act infractions, Jason Walters Michael Neufeld, 41, was fined more than $2,000 at Brandon provincial court on Thursday. The fines hark back to a July 7 incident in Brandon, when the vehicle Neufeld was driving was pulled over by city police in the downtown area at mid-afternoon, Crown attorney Brett Rach relayed to the court on Thursday.

