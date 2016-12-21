Curl Manitoba Youth Winter Bonspiel R...

Curl Manitoba Youth Winter Bonspiel Results

The Curl Manitoba Youth Winter Bonspiel at the Deer Lodge Curling Club ended yesterday. Take a look and find out who won! A Event Winner : Josh Maisey-Winnipeg Beach Curling Club B Event Winner : Mackenzie Arbuckle-La Salle Curling Club

