Community renewal corporations come together to show province their worth

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: CBC News

Manitoba's community renewal corporations have come together to release a report reminding the province why they matter. All 13 of Manitoba's community renewal corporations have banded together to release a new report about what they do after the province put a hold on funding for the Neighbourhoods Alive! program.

Manitoba

