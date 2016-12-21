Carly Dow

Carly Dow

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Nottingham Evening Post

A Notts village in the heart of Sherwood Forest will be hosting a 'tea dance' in January featuring musicians from Denmark, Canada and, erm, just down the road. It's a first for Beauvale Priory in Moorgreen and is not actually a dance but a candlelit gig being held in the Gatehouse Tea Rooms .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nottingham Evening Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Bell's MTS acquisition to Freedom Road, bi... 6 hr FILMON Fired the ... 1
News Joanne Pollock Releases Musical Ode to Winnipeg... 6 hr Rocky Pollock 1
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec 27 Sir Real 1
News Grant Avenue at Thurso Street: a speeding ticke... Dec 26 black power 19
News Guess Who's coming to casino Dec 25 THE PRETENDERS 2
News Drug charges laid in connection to 2 overdoses ... Dec 23 edWin 3
News $2.1M spent on maintaining flood evacuee villag... Dec 22 chugs are still pos 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 277,440,196

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC