Canadian debut of "Our Land" showcases rarely seen Inuit art

Kenojuak Ashevak , 1927 2013) Iqqaluiit , 1996 lithograph on paper Government of Nunavut Fine Art Collections, On long-term loan to the Winnipeg Art Gallery, 997.3.15 Photographer: Ernest Mayer. The Winnipeg Art Gallery is presenting a powerful exhibition of treasures from the Government of Nunavut's Fine Art Collections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.