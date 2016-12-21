Canada: Suspended pharmacist faces Wi...

Canada: Suspended pharmacist faces Winnipeg's first drug charges following fentanyl death

There are 2 comments on the Crofs Blogs story from Thursday, titled Canada: Suspended pharmacist faces Winnipeg's first drug charges following fentanyl death. In it, Crofs Blogs reports that:

A suspended pharmacist is the first person in the province to be arrested on drug trafficking charges following a fentanyl-related death, police say. Brian Cheung, 33, was arrested and charged with several drug offences after two overdoses in Winnipeg, one of which was fatal.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
chugs are POS

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Friday
I Knew It !... I Just Knew It !
THIS guy was MY Fentanyl Fairy !

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
LRT

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 Friday
MINE Too !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grant Avenue at Thurso Street: a speeding ticke... 5 hr Sure Black Lives ... 15
News Guess Who's coming to casino 9 hr THE PRETENDERS 2
News Drug charges laid in connection to 2 overdoses ... Fri edWin 3
News $2.1M spent on maintaining flood evacuee villag... Dec 22 chugs are still pos 2
News Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale Dec 22 FILMON Privateere... 1
News Jewish community brings Yazidis fleeing IS brut... Dec 22 China Mahjongg - ... 1
News It's feeling a lot like Christmas at Morberg Ho... Dec 20 Kevins Chief Back... 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,191 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,718

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC