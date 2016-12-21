Canada: Suspended pharmacist faces Winnipeg's first drug charges following fentanyl death
There are 2 comments on the Crofs Blogs story from Thursday, titled Canada: Suspended pharmacist faces Winnipeg's first drug charges following fentanyl death. In it, Crofs Blogs reports that:
A suspended pharmacist is the first person in the province to be arrested on drug trafficking charges following a fentanyl-related death, police say. Brian Cheung, 33, was arrested and charged with several drug offences after two overdoses in Winnipeg, one of which was fatal.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 Friday
I Knew It !... I Just Knew It !
THIS guy was MY Fentanyl Fairy !
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#2 Friday
MINE Too !
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grant Avenue at Thurso Street: a speeding ticke...
|5 hr
|Sure Black Lives ...
|15
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|9 hr
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|Drug charges laid in connection to 2 overdoses ...
|Fri
|edWin
|3
|$2.1M spent on maintaining flood evacuee villag...
|Dec 22
|chugs are still pos
|2
|Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale
|Dec 22
|FILMON Privateere...
|1
|Jewish community brings Yazidis fleeing IS brut...
|Dec 22
|China Mahjongg - ...
|1
|It's feeling a lot like Christmas at Morberg Ho...
|Dec 20
|Kevins Chief Back...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC