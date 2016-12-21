There are on the Crofs Blogs story from Thursday, titled Canada: Suspended pharmacist faces Winnipeg's first drug charges following fentanyl death. In it, Crofs Blogs reports that:

A suspended pharmacist is the first person in the province to be arrested on drug trafficking charges following a fentanyl-related death, police say. Brian Cheung, 33, was arrested and charged with several drug offences after two overdoses in Winnipeg, one of which was fatal.

