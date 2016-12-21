Brandon garage fire causes estimated $15,000 in damage
This fire in Brandon, Man., destroyed a garage and almost caused a neighbouring house to light on fire Tuesday. An afternoon fire in Brandon, Man., destroyed a garage and almost caused a neighbouring house to light up Tuesday after the fire nipped the home's side.
