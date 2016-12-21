B.C. author Marc Edge reveals how media moguls and their watchdogs...
Sometimes, the best nonfiction books are written with palpable anger at the injustice of the world. Readers can sense when there's a fiery passion driving the author's desire to tell a story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grant Avenue at Thurso Street: a speeding ticke...
|5 hr
|Sure Black Lives ...
|15
|Guess Who's coming to casino
|9 hr
|THE PRETENDERS
|2
|Drug charges laid in connection to 2 overdoses ...
|Fri
|edWin
|3
|$2.1M spent on maintaining flood evacuee villag...
|Dec 22
|chugs are still pos
|2
|Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale
|Dec 22
|FILMON Privateere...
|1
|Jewish community brings Yazidis fleeing IS brut...
|Dec 22
|China Mahjongg - ...
|1
|It's feeling a lot like Christmas at Morberg Ho...
|Dec 20
|Kevins Chief Back...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC